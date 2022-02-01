Home » News » Business » New Scheme for North East to Be Launched: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Scheme for North East to Be Launched: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23.

PTI
Updated: February 01, 2022, 13:09 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region. She also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development.

As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23. She added that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

All post offices, she said, will be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion.

first published: February 01, 2022, 13:09 IST