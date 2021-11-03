NFT Craze Reaches Grammys: It will Release Crypto Assets Celebrating Music Artists

NFT-mania has officially seized the film and music industry. The craze for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a digital asset that links ownership to unique physical or digital items, has soaring across the world. Grammys was the latest to jump onboard the NFT bandwagon. The award body, parented by the California, US-based Recording Academy, announced that they have partnered NFT platform OneOff for three years to facilitate the NFT sale and purchase.

“The NFTs will be released as collectibles and experiences celebrating the Grammy Awards, nominees and recipients, including tokens designed by world-famous crypto artists using the iconic Grammy Award itself," an official statement from the Recording Academy said.

Digital collectibles will be inspired by award winners and nominees from the music industry. These NFTs will mark the 64th, 65th, and 66th editions of the awards.

The record body will announce NFT collection celebrating Grammy winners and nominees will be unveiled in January 2022.

