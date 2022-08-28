Home / News / Business / Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Around 3,700 kg Explosives Infused; Control Rooms Set Up

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: Around 3,700 kg Explosives Infused; Control Rooms Set Up

Demolition of twin towers in Noida Live Updates: Supertech Twin Tower Demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers within 9 Seconds at 2:30pm, follow latest updates here.

Noida, India // Updated: August 28, 2022, 11:11 IST
The stage is set for the Noida twin tower demolition and people are evacuating the area already. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am. Read More

Aug 28, 2022 11:11 IST

Supertech Towers Demolition LIVE: One Nautical Mile of Air Space Around Twin Towers Briefly Unavailable for Flights Today

One nautical mile of air space around the twin towers demolition site in Noida will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28, the Noida Authority has said. A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres. Read here

Aug 28, 2022 11:06 IST

Supertech Towers Demolition LIVE: Why the Twin Tower Demolition Will be Historic

Aug 28, 2022 11:05 IST

Noida Twin Tower Demolition Today: Residents Share Photos of Twin Towers From Their Balconies

While on the night before, the area seemed to turn into a selfie spot, today, as the countdown begins, people have started posting photos of the twin towers as visible from their own homes.
See them here

Aug 28, 2022 11:02 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Noida Demolition Today: Travelling to Noida Today? Check Which Routes Will be Closed

All roads leading to the twin towers in Noida will remain diverted on Sunday while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty. Police officials said they have issued an advisory and even Google maps will be updated for real-time traffic updates.

Aug 28, 2022 10:59 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: 40-Storey Buildings Were Supposed to Home Over 900 Families

The Supertech twin towers, two 40-storey buildings, are located in Sector 93A of Noida and were set to be home to over 900 families, with a combined area of over 7.5 lakh sqft.

Aug 28, 2022 10:58 IST

Noida Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Closes Buildings Next to Twin Towers Just 9 Metres Away

The closest buildings next to twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away. The demolition would be done in a manner so as not to cause any structural damages to other buildings, as per officials.

Aug 28, 2022 10:55 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Residents Secure Homes Ahead of Demolition

“I’ve covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house & have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure," Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex, tells news agency ANI

Aug 28, 2022 10:41 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: Who Will Bear the cost of Supertech Twin Tower Demolition?

Aug 28, 2022 10:33 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: NGOs Rescue Dogs in Demolition Area

A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the Supertech Twin Towers demolition today, reported news agency ANI

Aug 28, 2022 10:30 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be Closed at 2:15 pm

Noida-Greater Noida expressway will be only closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm today. It will be opened half an hour after blast, as soon as the dust settles down. “Instant command centre has seven CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points," said DCP Central Rajesh S.

Aug 28, 2022 10:26 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE Updates: Over 3,700 Kg of Explosives Used

Over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used for the demolition, that will be undertaken through a controlled implosion technique. It will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed. The maximum impact is expected to be felt at the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which are near to the demolition site.

Aug 28, 2022 10:25 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Know Who Will Press The Final Button For Blast

Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice Engineering, told news agency IANS that instead of Joseph Brixman, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta will press the final button for the blast at 2.30 pm on August 28.

Aug 28, 2022 10:23 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: How Much Dust and Debris Will be Created?

Around 4000 tonnes of iron will be produced due to the demolition of the Noida twin towers, and Edifice Engineering will recover the cost by selling it. It will take 90 days to clear the debris, while trucks will make 1,300 rounds to carry them.

Aug 28, 2022 10:19 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Police Set Up Control Room Just In Front of Twin Towers

Senior officers of Noida Police will sit in this control room just in front of Twin Tower and will give instructions to other officers from this control room.

Aug 28, 2022 10:16 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Time

The Supertech twin tower demolition will take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday where the buildings, Apex and Ceyanne, will crumble like a house of cards.

Aug 28, 2022 10:13 IST

Aug 28, 2022 10:10 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition is a Battle of 9 Years That Will End in 9 Seconds; A Timeline

Here is a Timeline of the Entire Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Case:

November 2004: The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) allots a plot of land to realty firm Supertech Ltd. in Sector 93A for the construction of a housing society, which came to be known as the Emerald Court.

Read the Full Story Here

Aug 28, 2022 10:09 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: All Eyes on Supertech Buildings as Countdown Begins

The demolition has all eyes and cameras pointed towards the event, as it is set to be the tallest of its kind that India has ever seen.

Read the Full Story Here

Aug 28, 2022 10:03 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: See What Noida Police Say

Hear what the Noida Police Administration has to say about the preparations for the Twin Towers Demolition

Aug 28, 2022 09:55 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Control Rooms Set Up

The Noida Authority has set up a control room which will register complaints to deal with any emergency after the building collapse. The control room will start working at 6:00 am on August 28, and will be operational 24 hours a day till August 30. Information/ complaint can be lodged on these numbers- 0120-2425301, 0120-2425302, 0120-2425025 11. Entry/ movement of persons in the affected area will be possible only after 5.00 pm.
Aug 28, 2022 09:52 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: Two Adjacent Housing Societies Completely Evacuated

Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the Supertech Twin Towers fully evacuated, ahead of the Supertech twin towers demolition at 2:30 pm today
Aug 28, 2022 09:46 IST

Noida Twin Tower Demolition LIVE Updates: 560 Police Personnel, NDRF Team Deployed

Around 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, four Quick Response Teams and an NDRF team have been deployed in the demolition area
Aug 28, 2022 09:41 IST

Watch LIVE Updates Of The Supertech Twin Towers Demolition

Join the broadcast here:

Aug 28, 2022 09:36 IST

Supertech Twin Tower in Noida Demolition Live: Gas, Electricity Supply Cut

Cooking gas and power supply disconnected in two adjoining societies, say officials
Aug 28, 2022 09:34 IST

Noida Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Water Sprinklers Arrive at Demolition Site

Several water tankers have arrived at the demolition site
Aug 28, 2022 09:29 IST

Supertech Twin Tower in Noida Demolition Live Updates: List of Roads to be Closed Today

Traffic Diversions on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

  • The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. The routes leading to the twin towers will be diverted.
  • Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida through the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from the Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37. These vehicles will have to take the route via City Centre and Sector 71 to reach their destinations.
  • Vehicles from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will have to take the Elevated Road Sectors 60 and 71, as they will be diverted to the elevated road from the Filmcity flyover.
  • Roads will not be available for traffic  in front of Sector 82, which is located just before the Faridabad flyover of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. They will have to take the route via Gejha Point, Phase 2.
Read more here
Aug 28, 2022 09:25 IST

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Watch LIVE Video Here

Watch LIVE video and exclusive updates of Noida Twin Tower demolition
Aug 28, 2022 09:23 IST

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: Special Machine Installed to Monitor Pollution

Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the twin tower demolition takes place in Sector 93A of Noida
Aug 28, 2022 09:20 IST

Noida Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Green Corridor Created for Emergencies

A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation, says Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area, he said.
Aug 28, 2022 09:15 IST

Noida Twin Tower Demolition LIVE: Evacuation of 5,000 Residents Nearly Complete

Evacuation of residents from two nearby housing societies underway, say officials

Read more

“The evacuation is nearing completion,” an official said. Who built twin towers in Noida? The towers were constructed by realty firm Supertech Ltd.

While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

Meanwhile, authorities have constructed a ‘green corridor’ to prepare for any medical emergencies in the case of any mishap. Officials are conducting drills with ambulances in preparation of the demolition, sources said.

While the twin towers have remained out-of-bounds for the past several days, during which it was charged with 3,700 kg of explosive, locals thronged the site at midnight to take a final look at the structures before they are pulled down and consigned to chapters in history books. The excitement among children was palpable even as police and security personnel remained deployed at the site in Sector 93A since Saturday evening.

Why are Supertech twin towers being demolished? The structures, deemed unlawfully constructed by the Supreme Court, will be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28, Sunday. Know the Reason Behind Noida Twin Towers’ Demolition and The Impact on News18.com

The Noida Authority has also set up a control room which will register complaints to deal with any emergency after the building collapse. The control room will start working at 6:00 am on August 28, and will be operational 24 hours a day till August 30. Information/ complaint can be lodged on these numbers- 0120-2425301, 0120-2425302, 0120-2425025 11. Entry/ movement of persons in the affected area will be possible only after 5.00 pm.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here