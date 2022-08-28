Watch Video | Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Demolished; Explosions Bring Down Buildings Within Seconds

The high-rise Supertech twin towers in Noida have finally been demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday (August 28) after months of preparations and planning. The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in August 2021 after it found the construction of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, violated the minimum distance norms. The demolition took just 9 seconds. With this demolition, the nine-year-long legal battle has come to an end.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering carried out the demolition of the towers. It used the waterfall implosion method to bring down the buildings. This was estimated to leave behind a huge 80,000-85,000 tonnes of debris. Out of this, 50,000-55,000 tonnes will be used for filling at the demolition site and the remaining will be transported to specific places. Interestingly, the debris will take about three months to clear off.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh told CNN News18 that everything went as per the plans and teams performed outstandingly. “The follow-up job continues."

An edifice official told PTI that there’s no damage to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court after the Supertech demolition.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that broadly, no damage has happened to nearby housing societies. “Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour."

Edifice Engineering Partner Utkarsh Mehta also says everything is safe. “No damage to nearby societies."

For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which were brought from Palwal (Haryana), was used. It was a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

Indian blaster Chetan Dutta pressed the final button for the blast at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Supertech on Sunday in a statement assured all its homebuyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue, and it is committed to complete the construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the scheduled time, it said in the statement.

