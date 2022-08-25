Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Know Who Will Press The Final Button For Blast

The Supertech twin towers, which are located in Noida, are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm on January 28. The demolition was earlier scheduled for August 21, which was later extended till August 28 by the Supreme Court. Here’s why the buildings are being razed and who will push the button to trigger the demolition.

Supertech has roped in Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering to carry out the demolition of the towers. In January, the SC also approved the proposition for Edifice Engineering, finalised by the Noida Authority.

Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice Engineering, told news agency IANS that instead of Joseph Brixman, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta will press the final button for the blast at 2.30 pm on August 28.

What’s The Issue and Why Twin Towers Are Being Demolished?

The buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, are located at Noida’s Sector 93-A and close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. One tower has a height of 103 metres, another is around 97-metre tall. Both towers together have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.

In August 2021, the SC ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. They were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act, as per the top court.

The Preparations

The preparations for the demolition, which will take less than 15 seconds, are complete and the demolition plans was finalised earlier.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used for the demolition, that will be undertaken through a controlled implosion technique. It will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed. The maximum impact is expected to be felt at the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which are near to the demolition site.

At least 100 workers are part of the demolition team and around 10,000 holes have been drilled from the basement to the top floors of the Supertech twin towers.

As far as the traffic management is concerned, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain closed for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28. The metro will also remain shut for half an hour. Fire tenders, ambulances, etc, required for emergency services, shall be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers. Two kilometres radius of the Supertech twin towers will be closed completely on the demolition day, and only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.

Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah has said, “We have planned diversion of traffic during the demolition hours. No vehicular movement will be allowed near the site. An emergency plan has been prepared to tackle any untoward situation."

