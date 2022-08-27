Noida Supertech Twin Towers Set to be Demolished in a Few Hours: All You Need to Know

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Authorities are preparing for the last time a few hours ahead of the demolition of the infamous Noida twin towers built by realty firm Supertech. The 40-storey towers, Apex and Ceyanne, are set to be razed at 2:30 pm on Sunday, after residents of the society fought for their rights for nine year. As their battle comes to an end in a few hours, here is what you need to know about the Supertech Twin Tower demolition:

- Only last minute inspections are left at present as the Noida twin towers — taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique, a method deemed safe by experts. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.

- Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

- Residents have already started to evacuate the area, as per the guidelines. Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A have to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.

- The closest buildings next to twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away. The demolition would be done in a manner so as not to cause any structural damages to other buildings, as per officials.

- Diversions would be placed on roads leading to the twin towers in Noida Sector 93A from Sunday morning while the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, barely 200 metres from the demolition site, would be closed for vehicular movement from 2 pm to 3 pm, DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said.

- Four mechanical sweeping machines have been deployed at the authority level for cleanliness in the affected, while 100 sanitation workers have also been deployed. Apart from this, 50 water tankers have been arranged for washing roads, footpaths, central verges and trees and plants in the affected area.

- The Supertech twin towers, two 40-storey buildings, are located in Sector 93A of Noida and were set to be home to over 900 families, with a combined area of over 7.5 lakh sqft.

- Given the total built-up area of about 7.5 lakh sq ft, the total demolition cost, including explosives, will be about Rs 20 crore.

- The waterfall implosion method will be used to bring down towers and the buildings will fall inward. This will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris, or 3,000 trucks, to be managed. The debris will take about three months to clear off.

- Only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, a police officer and himself, will remain within the exclusion zone to push the button for the blast that will bring down the Noida twin towers.

