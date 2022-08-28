Twin Tower Demolition: Supertech Says No Deviation From Building Plan, Other Projects Won't Be Hit

Ahead of the Noida Supertech twin towers demolition on Sunday (August 28), Supertech said it respects the orders of the Supreme Court and is committed to implementing the same. It added that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project, and all other projects will continue.

Supertech in a statement said, “The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers."

The company said it respects the orders of the apex court and is committed to implementing the same. “We have awarded the work of demolition to a world-renowned agency, Edifice Engineering who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings. We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining homebuyers as per schedule time frame."

Supertech assures all its homebuyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue and it is committed to complete the construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the scheduled time, it said in the statement.

The Noida twin towers are set to be demolished on Sunday (August 28) at 2.30 pm. For the demolition, the waterfall implosion method will be used to bring down towers and the buildings will fall inward. This will leave behind a whopping 80,000-85,000 tonnes of debris, out of which 50,000-55,000 tonnes will be used for filling at the demolition site. The rest will be transported to specific places. Interestingly, the debris will take about three months to clear off.

For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which have been brought from Palwal (Haryana), will be used. It will be a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

Edifice partner Utkarsh Mehta told PTI that experts are “150%" confident that the towers will come down safely, assuring residents of “no damage" except for minor cracks on outer paints and plasters of some buildings.

“The technique is chosen on the basis of three parameters — cost, time and safety," he said.

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village — the two closest societies to the twin towers – have been evacuated. Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them have been also removed from the premises. An exclusion zone has been created at a radius of up to 500 metres around the twin towers where no human or animal will be allowed, except for a team of Indian and foreign blasters engaged in the demolition.

