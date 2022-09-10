Noida Twin Towers: Supertech to Submit Structural Audit Reports of Demolished Towers by This Month

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: The Noida Authority has directed Supertech to submit the structural audit reports of the now-demolished twin towers, Apex and Ceyanne, by September 28. The authority had on September 7 issued a detailed roadmap to complete the post demolition work at the towers, which included this instruction.

Supertech on September 7 informed that the structural audit work for the post-demolition would begin soon and would be completed by September 30. The company informed this in a meeting chaired by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on the day.

The authority also asked Edifice Engineering to submit a report on vibration monitoring, visual inspection and readings from crack gauges by September 20. It has also asked the company to be done with the barricading of the debris site by September 15. “The height of the barricades at the debris site should be 10 metres as advised by the CBRI. The barricading should be done using a double layer of geo-fabric clothes," said the authority in a statement.

Edifice Engineering was tasked with the demolition of the illegal Noida twin towers. The firm informed the Noida authority that scaffolding work had already started and the order for the replacement of toughened glass had been placed. It also said that shattered glass windows in both ATS villages had been replaced.

The authority asked Edifice to complete the rebuilding of the broken boundary wall of adjoining ATS Village by September 30, after removing the debris around it by September 15.

The Noida authority further asked Supertech to pay Edifice Engineering its charges as per the order of the Supreme Court.

It also asked its engineering department to have a meeting with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and the Emerald Court RWA to go through Supertech’s suggestions where it provided two options to carry out the restoration of the 9-meter passage between the society and the twin towers’ site.

“The fact should be kept in mind that the passage will be used for movement of the fire tenders and thus its bearing capacity should be 45 tonnes," said the authority.

The passage was broken to make sure the demolition of the Noida twin towers was carried out properly.

The authority in the meeting asked Edifice Engineering to deploy six smog guns to protect the nearby residents from dust that was resulting from broken debris. The CBRI and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board was asked to give suggestions regarding the reduction of pollution at the site by September 15.

The meeting was attended by officials of the authority, CBRI, Edifice Engineering, Supertech, and representatives of the RWAs of Emerald Court and ATS Village.

