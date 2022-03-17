Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar 4 Times Richer Than Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma; Know Her Net Worth

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar’s successes over the past few months does not seem to end as the CEO of the beauty e-commerce platform continues to add feathers to her crown. As per a Forbes report, the net worth of Falguni Nayar is now nearly four times than that of Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. This shuffle in rankings with regard to net worth comes just months after both Nykaa and Paytm got listed on the bourses.

Nayar had become the wealthiest self-made woman billionaire in the country after Nykaa’s bumper listing at the stock markets back in November last year, after the company floated its initial public offering (IPO) at the time. On Wednesday, she became the richest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022. The richest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List from India, Falguni Nayar and her husband Sanjay Nayar, also feature in the list of top 10 new entrants in 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, the research firm said in a press release.

Advertisement

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Nayar has a net worth of $4.9 billion and is ranked 579 in the chart. On the other had, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma has a net worth of $1.1 billion, almost four times less than that of the Nykaa CEO. Paytm has witnessed a nearly 75 per cent fall in its share price over the last four months.

While Nykaa’s shares opened at a double price on the day of listing, Paytm shares opened at a 9 per cent discount when it hit the public market just days later.

Nykaa share opened at Rs 2,001 on BSE, an increase of 77.87 per cent premium over the higher end of the issue price. On NSE, Nykaa stock opened made a debut at Rs 2,018, up over 79.83 per cent. On the day, FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa’s parent company, also became the first woman-led unicorn to debut at the stock market in India. The prices, even after tanking a bit, still sits higher than the issue price.

Advertisement

Paytm, on the other hand, has only been witnessing falls ever since its shares listed at a discount at the public market. It should be noted in this regard that Paytm was the highest-valued company in India till 2021 till Byju’s took over. Even though the company had raised capital at a $19.9 billion capitalisation, the current value stands at only $5.4 billion.

Advertisement

With this, Paytm CEO Sharma has slipped 1,000 ranks in Forbes Billionaires list, coming down to 2387 from last year’s 1362nd spot.

After a long stint at the Kotak Mahindra Bank, where she ended as the managing director of investment banking, Falguni Nayar found immense success at Nykaa but still believed that the company has “a long way to go". The brand has already started its venture into the fashion industry, and managed by her Ivy League-educated daughter and son who also are promoters to the company. Nykaa has also launched a cosmetic, skincare, haircare and intimate wear line of its own, backed up by its steady profit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.