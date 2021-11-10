Nykaa Founder Started at 50; Now India's Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire

India’s only unicorn led by a woman made its debut at Dalal Street on Wednesday, November 10, and the stellar response shot CEO and founder Falguni Nayar’s net worth to new heights. The 58-year-old is now India’s richest self made woman billionaire. According to a Bloomberg report, Nayar is now among one of the world’s healthiest, which was backed by Nykaa’s recent initial public offer that got listed on the day amid an ongoing IPO boom across the country.

