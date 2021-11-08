Nykaa IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Nykaa initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 8. Nykaa operator, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, received a stellar response for its IPO. Nykaa IPO was subscribed 81.78 times over the 2.64 crore shares that were on offer. Nykaa IPO was opened for subscription from October 28-November 1, 2021. The price band for Nykaa IPO was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The most popular e-commerce platform in India, received bids of over 216.59 crore shares against the total issue size of over 2.64 crore (2,64,85,479) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

>How to Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

