Nykaa IPO Grey Market Premium; When and How to Check Share Allotment, Refund, Listing

Nykaa initial public offering (IPO) received an overwhelming response from the investors, when it had opened for subscription. The Nykaa IPO was subscribed 81.78 times, largely with the support of non-institutional buyers. The portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 91.18 times. The non-institutional investors put bids 112.02 times, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) booked the issue 12.24 times. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 1,085-1,125 apiece. At upper price band of Rs 1,125, Nykaa IPO could raise up to Rs 5,352 crore from the issue.

Nykaa IPO share allotment status will be finalised on November 8. Investors will be able to check their share allotment status in two ways — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. Once the share allotment of Nykaa IPO is finalised, the ineligible investors will get their refunds by November 9. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on the next day, November 10. The shares of Nykaa is likely to listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 11.

Advertisement

>How to Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

Advertisement

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

>Nykaa IPO Grey Market Premium

Nykaa is the largest specialty beauty and personal care (BPC) online platform in India in terms of value of products sold in the financial year 2021. It is one of the fastest growing fashion platforms in India based on gross merchandise value growth. The omnichannel approach, robust distribution network and company’s founder-led management team have garnered huge interest for Nykaa IPO among investors. The unlisted shares of Nykaa was quoting a premium of Rs 650 in the grey market, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. Nykaa’s grey market premium was 58 per cent up over the higher end of the issue price at Rs 1,125 per share. The decent subscription and high grey market premium indicated a decent listing for Nykaa IPO on the bourses next week.

On Nykaa IPO, Yesha Shah, head of equity Research, Samco Securities earlier mentioned, “With a diverse assortment of beauty, personal care and fashion products, Nykaa’s supremacy lies in its ability to retain and attract customers. Nykaa has witnessed sustained growth in GMV over the years and has the highest AOV. It’s robust technology and content engine, focus on capital efficiency and positive unit economics coupled with immense headroom for penetration, provide the company a long runway for growth. The dearth of PAT positive new age companies in India and it’s first mover advantage augurs well enabling Nykaa to command higher premium. We believe the company is capable of improving its financial metrics and cementing its position going forward."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.