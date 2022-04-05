On Cloud Transformation Journey, TCS Signs Multi-Year Contract With US Company

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on April 4 that it has signed a ‘material multi-year contract’ with a large US organization.

Even though the name of the American company hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is understood that through this new agreement both the companies are extending their long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

The transformation will serve as a platform for future growth, enabling business expansion, incubation of new business models, improved customer experience, and other strategic benefits, according to a regulatory filing by the IT services company.

“TCS has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience," said the BSE filing.

According to the filing, the cloud-enabled operating model would be underpinned by enhanced cognitive automation capabilities, which will improve availability of business applications and improve user experience.

CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

The process of migrating your work to the cloud, including the migration of apps, software programmes, desktops, data or a whole infrastructure in harmony with the organisation’s business objectives, is known as cloud transformation.

According to TCS website: “Cloud tops the priority list for businesses, yet most enterprises are at an early stage in their cloud transformation journeys."

“This gap in technology capabilities presents a significant opportunity to create new business models and unlock use cases to leverage cloud-native solutions and ecosystems to accelerate business value," it added.

TCS Cloud Strategy & Transformation works with businesses to organise their transition to a new business model based on the cloud as the enterprise’s unifying digital fabric.

According to the website, the company can assist other organisations in defining their future vision, establishing a strategy, and developing a scalable solution roadmap by leveraging its domain and industry experience.

For IT investments and business growth, it will remove ambiguity and give a clear route to benefit, the website states.

TCS uses ecosystem-based commercial strategies to access future state operational paradigms. It assists in development of a cloud platform strategy that includes a proper mix of public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as the delivery of end-to-end client-centric solutions across cloud platforms and private cloud.

According to TCS, its comprehensive change management strategy assures a strong focus on talent and skills in order to be ready for Day 2. Its holistic strategy, powered by One TCS, accelerates transformation and the achievement of corporate value.

As per the company, TCS Cloud Strategy & Transformation delivers a clear path to value across all stages in the cloud journey which includes:

• Using a holistic approach, driving a future-ready vision and delivery excellence.

• Developing a cloud platform strategy that focuses on customer needs.

• Accelerating value realisation across functions like supply chain and finance with ready-to-deploy, industry-specific use cases.

• Ensuring lower total cost of ownership and long-term results through strong user experience and change adoption.

• Using a crawl-walk-run approach to focus on long-term value.

