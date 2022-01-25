Home » News » Business » Padma Awards for this Year: N Chandrasekaran, Cyrus Poonawalla, Satya Nadella Among Awardees

Padma Awards for this Year: N Chandrasekaran, Cyrus Poonawalla, Satya Nadella Among Awardees

Microsoft is creating an entirely new platform layer, which is the Metaverse, to bring people, places and things together with the digital world in both the consumer as well as in the enterprise space.
Microsoft is creating an entirely new platform layer, which is the Metaverse, to bring people, places and things together with the digital world in both the consumer as well as in the enterprise space.

Serum Institute of India's managing director Cyrus Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan award.

Business Desk
January 25, 2022

Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai are among the list of 17 awardees to receive the Padma Bhushan this year. Following the tradition, the ministry of home affairs has announced the list of Padwa Awardees 2022 on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. Padma Bhushan is considered as the third-highest civilian award in India. The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

Serum Institute of India’s managing director Cyrus Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan award. Covid-19 vaccine Covishield was  manufactured by the Serum Institute of India while Covaxin was made by the Bharat Biotech.

