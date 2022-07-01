PAN-Aadhaar Linking, Income Tax, Credit Card Rules: 6 Money Rule Changes from Today

The new month has kicked in and from July 1, there will be a host of financial changes in financial matters. These will affect the pocket of the common man and how he or she does financial planning. t must be also noted in this regard that July 1 marks the beginning of the second quarter of the financial year as well, which means some changes in tax rules will also be applicable from today. From PAN-Aadhaar linking, income tax rule changes, to TDS on cryptocurrencies and LPG cylinder price drop, here are some of the money rule changes from July 1.

Here are Five Key Financial Rule Changes from July 1, 2022:

1. PAN-Aadhaar Linking Fine Increases

From today, you have to pay double penalty if you are attempting to link your PAN-Aadhaar. As per the CBDT guidelines, those who will link their PAN Aadhaar from July 1 till March 31 next year, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 as opposed to Rs 500 fine that was being imposed till June 30.

2. Credit Card Rules Change

From July 1, rules relating to issuance, closure and billing of credit cards have been changed. Under this, credit card companies cannot send unwanted credit cards to customers. Apart from this, your credit card billing cycle can be chosen by you on a one-time basis. If the credit card is not closed per request of the customer within seven working days, the company will be liable to pay Rs 500 daily to the customer till the time it is closed.

Income Tax Rule Change for Doctors, Influencers

Doctors, influencers and other such people who receive free items from companies will have to pay taxes for receiving them from July 1, the Income Tax department has declared. Finance Act 2022 inserted a new section 194R in the Income-tax Act, 1961, as per which, those who receive benefits will have to pay TDS at the rate of 10 per cent.

