PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date: Pay Up To Rs 1,000 Fine if You Miss March 31 Deadline

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: The last date to link Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022, the government has already notified. To reiterate this important deadline, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, or CBDT, has said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar will lead to PAN becoming inoperative after March 31, 2022. It can be reoperationalised on payment of penalty, the CBDT added.

“Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, — (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases," states the notification.

“Any failure may lead to PAN becoming inoperative, which deems that a person had no PAN for income-tax purposes. It is advisable for taxpayers to check their income tax portal and ensure that Aadhaar and PAN are linked. NRIs may have some concerns since in some cases they do not have Aadhaar," said AKM Global tax partner Amit Maheshwari.

While PAN is used for various transactions like opening a bank account, purchase of immovable property or proof of identity, inactive PAN will trigger domino effect and individual who have not linked their Aadhaar may face multiple challenges. For instance, they will not be able to carry out these tasks without a valid PAN, as an inoperative PAN is equal to not having one at all.

“Once your PAN becomes inactive, the person will be restricted from doing financial transactions (where quoting of PAN is mandatory like mutual funds), subjected to TDS at higher rates and penalty under section 272B," said Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Neeraj Agarwala.

For those who do not have access to income tax portal, the linking process is made available through SMS too where you can send a text to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered phone number.

How to Check if PAN-Aadhaar is Linked?

1) First, visit the official site of income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

2) Now select the on the Quick Links option. From there, you need to click on the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

3) After this is done, a new screen on your computer or mobile will be displayed. You have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers in the boxes.

4) Click on the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option once you enter.

5) The status of your Aadhaar-PAN link will be visible on the page.

