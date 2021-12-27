Pankhuri Shrivastava, Founder of Grabhouse, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest at 32

She also founded the social community platform called Pankhuri which was focused on women.

Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, who started the social community platform called Pankhuri, died after a cardiac arrest on December 24. The unfortunate news shook the start-up ecosystem. A number of top executives and venture capitalists mourned the untimely demise of the 32-year-old.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti," the social platform wrote in a tweet.

Pankhuri also founded the rental startup Grabhouse, which was bought by Quikr in 2016. In 2019, she laid the foundation of Pankhuri, which gave a platform to women members to socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. The initiative enabled these women, who were previously just passive consumers, to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations online. Adding another feather in her hat, the entrepreneur raised a whopping amount of $3.2 million from Sequoia Capital.

The Managing Director at Sequoia India, Rajan Anandan, iwrote that he is deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss of the entrepreneur. He wrote that Pankhuri was full of life, ideas, and passion.

Founder of Kalaari Capital, Vani Kola also expressed her condolences on Pankhuri’s demise. Calling her a “vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life", Vani wrote that her demise is a loss for the startup ecosystem. “Vani We lost a bright and young founder, but I know her legacy will live on," she added.

While India’s startup and investor communities were mourning Pankhuri’s loss, a day later on December 25, another tragic news came to the fore. Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners, which is one of India’s oldest venture capital firms, Narendra Gupta passed away at the age of 73.

