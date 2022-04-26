Parag Agarwal's Twitter Dream Lasts Only for 5 Months? What Next for the CEO

Parag Agrawal, an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and a veteran at Twitter took charge of the micro-blogging site from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November last year. A well-known name in the San Francisco office, Agrawal has been with Twitter for a decade. He has started his Twitter journey in 2011 and also served as chief technology officer (CTO) since October 2017. From managing company’s technical strategy to overseeing machine learning and AI and re-accelerating user growth and scaling ads system and revenue, Agrawal has been one of the key instrumental figures behind making Twitter what it is today. Now, Elon Musk is all set to take over his favourite social media platform for $44 billion cash. What will happen to Agrawal and his role when Musk takes charge by the end of this year?

Parag Agarwal’s Future in Twitter

During his virtual meeting with Twitter employees, hours after the company had agreed to the buy out proposal of Elon Musk, Agrawal said that he would remain the CEO until the deal is closed. However, he did not comment about what would happend after that. “There is indeed uncertainty about what will happen after the deal closes," he told the employees.

Parag Agarwal to Get 42 million if He is Terminated Within a Year

The present Twitter CEO would get an estimated $42 million if he were terminated within a year of a change in role at the company, according to research firm Equilar, reported Reuters. The amount includes one year base salary of Twitter CEO and accelerated vesting of all equity awards, the research firm estimated. It is based on the price of of $54.20 per share that Musk has offered.

What Jack Dorsey Says About Musk’s Twitter Take Over

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, however said that Elon Musk and Agrawal have same goals for Twitter. “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive" is the right one. This is also

@paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart," he said.

