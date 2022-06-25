Payment Firm Airpay Surpasses 15 Lakh Transactions on Rajasthan's E-Governance Portal

Payment solution platform Airpay has completed 15 lakh transactions on the Rajasthan government’s e-governance portal, e-Mitra. The company joined the e-Mitra platform in April 2020 and managed contributions to Chief Minister COVID Relief fund during the early outbreak of the pandemic. The company extended its services to online services of other departments and enabled the government to connect more than 100 state departments to the e-Mitra platform.

Airpay then expanded its bouquet of services on the platform, ranging from offering payment gateway services to departments, and domestic money transfers to AePS-based cash withdrawal through the e-Mitra Kiosk network, among others.

The company today empowers all e-Mitra centres in the state, facilitating improved revenue access for both the Kendra owners and the Rajasthan Government.

Commenting on the milestone, Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and MD, airpay, said that the partnership allowed the company to demonstrate its capabilities as a trusted payments technology partner for digitising India. “The partnership is special to us at airpay. It came at an unprecedented time and enabled citizens of the state to access financial services during an unprecedented pandemic. It also helped the government departments to seamlessly adapt to a digital-first environment," he said.

Jhunjhuwala thanked the Rajasthan government for their support during the period and added that airpay was now seeking opportunities to work with other state governments and help them expand their e-governance initiative.

Airpay now offers banking and financial services to over 35 lakh customers spread over 549 districts and 5,424 villages in 37 states and Union Territories in India. Airpay’s open architecture integrates seamlessly into the client’s ecosystem, thus offering them real-time visibility of their transactions, advanced analytics, and reporting

“The wide variety of services provided by airpay has not only facilitated the citizens but has also increased revenue generation opportunities for the kiosk holders," said RK Sharma, Technical Director, DoIT&C and OIC - e-Mitra

Developed in a partnership with several private entities, the Rajasthan government’s e-mitra delivers more than 300 deliverable state services under a single ceiling. e-Mitra counters or kiosks were set up in rural and urban areas to offer services related to various government departments without the need for people to visit government offices.

