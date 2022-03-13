Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Arrested for Hitting Delhi Police DCP's Car; Out on Bail

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and chief executive officer of Paytm was arrested by Delhi police last month and later released on bail for an alleged incident of rash driving. Sharma was driving a Jaguar Land Rover that allegedly hit the vehicle of Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South district) outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg, according to the FIR. The incident took place on February 22. He was booked under Section 279 of Indian Penal Code, according to media reports.

“It is submitted that on 22.02.22 an information regarding hitting of a car by a car near Mother International School, Aurobindo Marg was received. Offending vehicle hit the car of the complainant from behind and fled away. The case FIR no 203/22 Dt 22.02.22 u/s 279 IPC was registered on the complaint of Deepak Kumar for rashness and negligent driving. On investigation, the offending vehicle was identified and its driver Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested after identification and released on bail. Both the vehicles DL 1 CU 9321 and offending vehicle HR 98 C 0197 were impounded and mechanically inspected. Investigation is in progress," according to Delhi Police.

