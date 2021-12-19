Paytm Expands Rent Payment Feature: Cashback on Paying Rents Even for Car, Furniture

Indian digital e-commerce service, Paytm, recently announced the expansion of its rent payment services and has included new forms of payments to widen the array and increase the quality of user experience and engagement. The platform has also announced cashback points up to Rs 10,000.

Owned by One97 Communications, Paytm was already offering payment options for house rent, property deposit, brokerage free, shop rentals, and token money. Now, users can also use rental services for weddings such as venue, catering, and décor, car and furniture rentals, society maintenance, and guesthouse rentals.

Combined with the addition of rent payment forms, the digital payment start-up is also offering a variety of payment options such as Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (buy now, pay later), credit and debit cards, and Net Banking. Users can easily manage their transactions and track their payments, the company stated. This is done to enhance the convenience factor for the users.

The payments for various rents can be made directly to the UPI ID of the beneficiaries, and the money will get deposited in their bank account. It can also be done by filling in the bank details of the beneficiaries. If the payment on Paytm is made through a credit card, the payer can get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000. Moreover, if existing users refer a friend to the rent payment feature, then they stand a chance to win 10,000 cashback points.

A Paytm spokesperson stated that rent payment is an important category on the platform. “The expansion of rent payment feature to include car, furniture rentals, wedding services, and guesthouse payment is done to accommodate more use cases and bring more convenience to households," the spokesperson said. According to the statement, the new variety achieved by the platform regarding payment options will help users pay their rent on time, while also potentially winning exciting rewards and cashback.

>Here’s how you can use the rent payment feature by Paytm

-Open the platform and select ‘Recharge & Pay Bills.’

-Under the section, select ‘Rent Payment.’

-It will redirect you to a page where you can either fill in the beneficiary’s bank account details or fill in the UPI ID of the beneficiary.

-Enter the amount and select the desired payment mode. Select ‘Confirm.’

