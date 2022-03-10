PayU ties Up with VTEX: Customised Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI Payment Options and More

Netherland-based payment service provider PayU and global digital commerce platform VTEX have joined hands to offer multiple payment solutions to VTEX merchants. PayU said that the unique integration is aimed at simplifying payment methods for the merchants using VTEX platform.

The move will support VTEX’s merchants in India and will provide businesses seamless access to PayU’s payment solutions. The PayU platform will be made available for VTEXs merchants when they are doing business in India.

PayU claims that the integration will also offer affordability and accessibility features and increase transactional volumes for VTEX merchants. Using PayU payment solutions, VTEX merchants will be able to offer customised bank-based offers on credit and debit cards to consumers. This will in turn make purchases more affordable and will give a boost to the business.

The integration will make multiple local payment methods including credit cards, UPI, wallets, debit cards and net banking and others directly accessible. The VTEX merchants include global players that are operating in different industries.

Moreover, the integration will enable the merchants to initiate refunds, access transaction data, monitor business performance and view trends and reports of transactions through the VTEX dashboard without having the need to switch applications. By making the payment methods quicker and easier, the integration will also facilitate the entry of international brands in the Indian market.

“In addition to providing VTEX merchants with payment solutions specific to the Indian market, we’re excited to provide them offers engine option," said Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India. Gopal added that PayU is focussed at increasing affordability for retail consumers and the offers engine option will help merchants in bringing new customers, increasing sales and ticket size as well. “We look forward to seeing great things VTEX merchants do with this integration," Gopal added.

Pablo Che León, head of Customer Success for VTEX in Asia, said, “Our strategic alliance with PayU will enable us to better position our e-commerce solution to merchants in India". León underlined that enabling a pre-integrated solution which is out of the box and ready to be used, will “enable faster time to revenue for clients using the VTEX’s ecommerce platform". He further said that the platform will allow access to various payment methods and also to high quality service provided by PayU India.

