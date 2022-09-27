Petrol And Diesel Price Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol has now surpassed the Rs 100 benchmark in several cities and states. As of September 27, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72, per litre. For diesel, it is Rs 89.62. Petrol prices are also soaring in Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.74 and Rs 94.33, respectively. Bengaluru charges Rs 101.94 for a litre of petrol and Rs 87.89 for a litre of diesel. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs. 106.03, and Rs. 92.76 in diesel. Hyderabad now has the highest fuel costs in the nation, and the prices are on the rise. Hyderabad charges Rs. 109.66 for a litre of gasoline and Rs. 97.82 for a litre of diesel.

State-specific taxes like the VAT and freight fees affect the retail price of petrol and diesel. The most recent pricing change that affected the entire nation occurred on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol of Rs 8 per litre and diesel of Rs 6 per litre. The only state to have reduced tariffs since is Maharashtra.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The fuel prices are adjusted daily in accordance with worldwide benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates by public sector Oil Marketing Companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Every day at six in the morning, new pricing for petrol and diesel go into effect.

