Petrol And Diesel Prices Announced For September 6, Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept steady in India for another day on September 6, Tuesday. The last revision in the rates was made over three months ago on May 22 when the central government decided to cut the excise duty on the two major auto fuels. The prices of petrol were reduced by Rs. 8 per litre and the diesel prices in the country saw a reduction of Rs. 6 per litre.

State-wise, petrol and diesel prices were slashed in some regions of Uttar Pradesh on September 1. In the Noida and Greater Noida regions of Gautam Buddha Nagar, petrol prices have been revised to Rs. 96.60 per litre and the diesel now costs Rs. 89.45 per litre.

The price of petrol in the national capital on September 6 is Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel in the city costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. Maharashtra had revised the rates in July - petrol became cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3. The rates now stand at Rs. 106.35 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.28 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, the petrol rate has remained steady at Rs. 106.03 per litre while diesel price has remained constant at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Chennai sells petrol and diesel at Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 94.24 per litre, respectively.

In Meghalaya, the prices of petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 1.5 per liter in the last day.On August 24, the state government announced the new rates of petrol and diesel - petrol at Rs. 96.83 per litre in Shillong while diesel at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

Here you can check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 6:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

