Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities

After a revision in fuel prices in May this year, petrol and diesel are being sold for the same prices mostly across the country. On October 6, the petrol price remained above the Rs 100 per litre mark in most cities, while diesel is still being sold at Rs 96 per litre in some major cities. In Delhi, petrol cost is still below Rs 100 per litre but the rate has crossed the Rs 100 mark in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bhopal.

Fuel prices were last changed across the country on May 22 this year when the Centre slashed the excise duty on it. The move led to a reduction of Rs 8 per litre in the price of petrol while diesel also got cheaper by Rs 6 per litre. Since then, the fuel rates have not undergone any significant change.

As per the latest fuel prices, petrol is retailing for Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi whereas diesel price remains to be Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 while diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai too where it is selling for Rs 106.32 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre in the city.

Check out the fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru on October 6.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

Fuel rates vary from city to city due to multiple factors including local taxes, freight expenses, and VAT. The rates are updated on a daily basis by public sector oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

