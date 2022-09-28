Petrol and Diesel Rates Today: Check Fuel Prices in Your City on September 28, 2022

Fuel prices remained constant on September 28. The rates of petrol and diesel have been the same for more than three months now. The central government last reduced the cost of fuel on May 22 by cutting down the excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre.
In the national capital, the current cost of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre, according to information available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website. Hyderabad currently sells a litre of petrol at Rs. 109.66 and a litre of diesel costs Rs. 97.82.
Diesel and petrol are being sold in Kolkata for Rs. 94.27 and Rs. 106.31 per litre, respectively. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.74, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.33.
The previous state-specific adjustment took place in Meghalaya when the state administration announced a 1.5-rupee increase for both petrol and diesel. Additionally, there was a price reduction in some regions of Uttar Pradesh.
Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
The daily revisions to fuel prices are made by public sector oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Every day at 6 am in the morning, any adjustments to the cost of fuel are notified. The varied taxes that each state imposes on fuel costs are the reason why prices vary across different states.
