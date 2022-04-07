Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: How Much You Need to Pay

Petrol, Diesel Prices: In what comes as a relief, petrol and diesel prices were stagnant on Thursday. This is only the third time in the last 17 days that the fuel prices have remained unchanged. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. However, it is expected to rise further as oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise prices in line with rising crude oil prices.

However, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) saw another major hike of Rs 3 per kilogram on Thursday, April 7. With this, the retail price of CNG has touched Rs 69.11 per Kg in Delhi and Rs 71.67 per Kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

On Wednesday, CNG prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat saw steep hikes after the government raised input natural gas prices to record levels. Within a week, there had been a total hike of Rs 9.6 per kg in the total retail cost of CNG.

Experts have noted that the retail price of petrol and diesel need to be hiked by Rs 0.52-0.60 for every $1 per barrel rise in the price of crude oil for OMCs to maintain normal marketing margins on the sale of auto fuels. The price of Brent crude has risen by about $28.4 per barrel since November 4 to $108.9 per barrel, indicating that fuel prices could see further hikes of Rs 5.5-7.8 per litre each on petrol and diesel at the current price of Brent Crude.

Oil prices clawed back some losses on Thursday after tumbling more than 5 per cent to a three-week low in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves to offset supply lost from Russia. Brent crude futures climbed $1.32, or 1.3 per cent, to $102.39 a barrel at 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.18, or 1.2 per cent, to $97.41 a barrel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday, April 7 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.72 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

