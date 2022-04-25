Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Know City Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday: Petrol and Diesel prices on Monday remained unchanged for the 19th consecutive day. Petrol prices on Monday stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, according to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Diesel prices were also unchanged at Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the per-litre price of petrol stood at Rs 115.12, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.83 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai was at Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 100.94 a litre.

The city-wise list of fuel varies from place to place due to different taxes. The fuel prices in the country are revised on a daily basis based on the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. The price revision was on hold for four months since November last year. It resumed the revision on March 22, after the declaration of election results of four states. The fuel price saw an overall increase of Rs 10 a litre, within a fortnight of back-to-back hikes after March 22.

Even today, the cheapest petrol is being sold in Port Blair at Rs 91.45, while the most expensive petrol in the country is being sold in Parbhani, Maharashtra at Rs 123.47 per liter. At the same time, diesel is Rs 107.68 per liter in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report, the crude oil import bill nearly doubled to $119 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, as energy prices soared globally following the return of demand and war in Ukraine. India, the world’s third-biggest oil consuming and importing nation, spent $119.2 billion in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), up from $62.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to data from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). It spent $13.7 billion in March alone, when oil prices surged to 14-year high. This compared with $8.4 billion spending in the same month last year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the world’s supply of cooking oil — already squeezed by war is getting smaller. Almost two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global agricultural trade, Indonesia is set to ban exports of cooking oil in the wake of a local shortage and soaring prices, adding to a raft of crop protectionism around the world. The country accounts for more than a third of global vegetable-oil exports, with China and India, the two most populous countries, among its top buyers.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday, April 25, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

