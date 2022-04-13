Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Know City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price remained unchanged for a week on Wednesday, April 13, while diesel price today also followed the cue. The price of petrol in Delhi stands high at Rs 105.41 per litre, and at a record Rs 120.51 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices also maintained the status quo at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and at Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

In other parts of the country, petrol in Kolkata was being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.83 per litre on Sunday. In Chennai also, one litre of petrol was retailing at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre, according to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies.

In Lucknow, the price of petrol was at Rs 105.25 a litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 96.83 per litre. In Bengaluru, the petrol price was at Rs 111.09 per litre and the diesel rate stood at Rs 94.79 per litre. In Gandhinagar, petrol was at Rs 105.29 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.64 per litre.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are directly benchmarked against international crude oil prices, and with oil prices soaring in the last two months, state-owned fuel retailers needed a price hike just to break even.

Now, with petrol and diesel prices increasing by Rs 10 per litre over 14 revisions since March 22, sources told CNBC-TV18 that “sustained fuel price hikes may not be needed if crude prices stabilise at current levels".

According to the sources cited by the channel, the current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international crude oil at $95 per barrel. With the last week’s Brent crude oil prices at not more than $100 per barrel, the sources indicated that domestic fuel prices could again be put on a freeze for some time.

At the same time, they also stated that oil marketing companies (OMCs) may still recover about a month’s worth of losses.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday, April 13 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

