Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Know Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

>Petrol Price Today: There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel by the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday, January 20. Both key fuel prices have been stable for 78 days across the country, despite a steady increase in the price of crude oil in the international market. On Wednesday, January 19, benchmark crude oil prices had reached $89, however, domestic petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 78th day in a row on Thursday. Also, the freeze in fuel price revision may be linked to the upcoming assembly elections in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh among others.

According to a new price notification by state-run OMCs, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital. Similarly, a litre on petrol costs Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, while diesel stands at Rs 94.14 in the city. Notably, among the metro cities, both fuel rates are still the highest in the country’s financial capital. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Advertisement

The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 104.67 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 89.67 per litre. At the same time, in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 101.40 and 91.43 per litre each, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the international market, benchmark crude oil prices slipped back on Thursday early trade after hitting a seven-year high in the previous session. They had hit their highest since 2014, amid concerns over strong demand and short term supply disruptions, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures came down to $87.72 a barrel, decreased by 72 cents at 0152 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures observed a loss of 96 cents to stand at $86 a barrel.

Advertisement

>Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 20in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Advertisement

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.