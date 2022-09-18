Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices Announced: Know How Much You have to Pay for 1 Litre Today

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained the same for another day on September 18. The fuel rates in the country were last revised by the central government three months ago on May 22 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Currently, the petrol prices and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs. 96.72 per litre and Rs. 89.62 per litre, respectively. Mumbai has a petrol price of Rs. 106.31 per litre while the rate of diesel in the state stands at Rs. 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs. 106.03 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Chennai has a fuel rate of Rs. 102.73 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.33 per litre for diesel.

In Meghalaya, Petrol prices in Byrnihat would now be Rs 95.1 per litre while the same in Shillong will be Rs 96.83 per litre. Diesel’s cost would be Rs 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, the same would be priced at Rs 84.72 per litre.

Check the petrol and diesel prices in some of the major Indian cities here, for September 18:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

