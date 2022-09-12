Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices Announced: Know How Much You have to Pay for 1 Litre Today

Continuing their streak of over three months now, fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Monday, September 12. The petrol and diesel prices in the country in all major Indian cities, barring a few exceptions, have remained constant since the centre announced an excise duty cut on fuel in May. The duty cut resulted in a drop of Rs 8 in petrol and Rs 6 for a litre of diesel. A few cities in the North- Easter on India, however, saw a hike in fuel prices in the last month. Petrol and diesel prices in Meghalaya saw a jump owing to the announcement of an increase in the tax levied on the fuel. The tax on petrol was revised to 13.5 per cent or Rs 12.50 per litre, which is higher. Earlier it used to be 13.5 per cent or Rs 11 per litre whichever was the highest. Similarly, the cap on diesel taxes was increased to Rs 5.50 from Rs 4.

As per the update by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the price of petrol in the national capital today is Rs. 96.72 per litre whereas a litre of a litre is retailing at Rs 89.62. Fuel prices in Chennai are Rs 102.6 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.24 for diesel. . In Mumbai, petrol and diesel cost Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.27 per litre. In West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, the fuel rates were Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs. 92.76 per litre for diesel.

Listed below are the petrol prices for various major cities in the country:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The revised prices are effective from 6 AM daily.

