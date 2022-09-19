Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices: Find out Fuel Rates Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices in India remained the same on Monday, September 19. Ever since May of this year, fuel rates have remained unchanged across all major states, except for a few states. On May 21, the centre announced an excise duty cut on fuel, reducing the petrol price by Rs 8 per litre and diesel price by Rs. 6 per litre. The fuel prices in India are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). These OMCs share the updated prices at 6 am daily.

In Delhi, the petrol rate stands at Rs 96.72 per litre whereas a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 89.62 today, as per the latest update by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. One has to pay Rs 106.31 for petrol per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre for diesel in Mumbai, whereas, in Chennai, the rates are Rs 102.6 and Rs 94.24 for petrol and diesel, respectively. In Kolkata, the current rates are Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs. 92.76 per litre for diesel.

Advertisement

Recently, Meghalaya witnessed a hike in fuel prices. It was because of the announcement of an increase in the tax levied on the fuel. The tax on petrol was increased to Rs 12.50 or 13.5 per cent. Earlier, it used to be Rs 11 per litre. The tax rate on diesel was raised to Rs 5.50 from Rs 4. Now, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 96.83 per litre, while diesel cost Rs. 84.72 per litre.

Know petrol and diesel prices for September 19 across major cities in India here:

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Advertisement

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here