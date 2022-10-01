Petrol, Diesel Not To Be Sold In Delhi Without PUC Certificate From Oct 25: Gopal Rai

In a major decision, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said petrol and diesel will not be provided without producing PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital, from October 25, according to news agency PTI. The decision has been taken to control pollution in Delhi.

Rai, according to PTI, said a notification in this regard will also be issued soon. A meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments was convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities where it was decided to go ahead with the plan from October 25.

Rai said in a press conference that vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi and it is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25, petrol and diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle.

He also said that the Delhi government will launch its 24X7 war room on October 3 to combat pollution and ensure effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The minister said that anti-dust campaign will also be launched in Delhi from October 6, where sudden inspections will be conducted at construction sites to check the dust pollution.

