Petrol, Diesel Price Announced: Check Latest Petrol Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Continuing their steady streak of over two months, retail fuel prices in India remain unchanged on Tuesday, July 27. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on May 21 slashed the excised duty levied on fuel prices to give common consumers a respite from the continuous spike in fuel prices. The deduction resulted in an Rs 8 drop in the price of petrol whereas diesel prices were reduced by Rs 6. The fuel prices have remained constant since then.

In the national capital, Delhi, petrol continued to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre whereas diesel prices remained at Rs 89.62 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol and diesel will cost Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 respectively. For a litre of petrol in Kolkata, consumers will have to shed Rs 106.03 whereas diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre.

In addition to the cut in excise duty announced by the central government, several states have also announced tax cuts to extend more benefits to the common consumer. The Maharashtra Government on July 15 announced a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) levied on automotive fuels. The VAT cut resulted in a Rs 5 drop in the prices for a litre of petrol whereas diesel price fell by Rs 3. Following the VAT relaxation, a litre of petrol in Mumbai now retails at Rs 106.31 whereas the price of diesel in the financial capital stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 26, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.44 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The revised prices are effective from 6 AM daily. The prices of petrol and diesel depend on multiple factors including international crude oil prices, foreign exchange rate, refining costs and various taxes levied by the government.

