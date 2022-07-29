Petrol, Diesel Price Announced Today: Check Latest Petrol Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices remain steady on July 29. The rates have remained unchanged ever since the Centre slashed the Excise Duty on petrol and diesel on May 21. While the petrol prices were reduced by Rs 8 per litre, the price of diesel came down by Rs 6 per litre in the country. In Maharashtra, the fuel prices were slashed last week after the state government lowered the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively.

After seeing such a marginal difference, many states still have sky-high prices with petrol selling at more than Rs 100 per litre. Except few, the diesel prices in major cities remain above Rs 90 per litre. With such high fuel rates, middle-class families continue to face financial hardship.

On July 29, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi are Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. Despite witnessing the reduction in Excise duty and state-imposed tax, the price of petrol and diesel in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai continue to be high. While petrol is selling at Rs106.31per litre, the diesel price in the city is currently at Rs94.27per litre. At the same time, in Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre, whereas people of Chennai are paying Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state to state due to various reasons some of them being the varying VAT (value added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.

Here are the fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

