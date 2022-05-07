Petrol, Diesel Price Announced Today: Know Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Fuel prices do not seem to budge as the calendar hits May 7. As per the price notification, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged as of today. Having already crossed the Rs 100 mark in March this year in almost all states, fuel rates are maintaining a steady streak.

In the capital city, Delhi, a litre of petrol comes at a price of Rs 105.41, whereas diesel is being sold for Rs 96.67 per litre. Coming to the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol, and diesel are retailing for a price of Rs 120.51 per litre and Rs 104.77 per litre. In Chennai, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 110.85 and one litre of diesel at Rs 100.94. Kolkata, like other metro cities, is also maintaining its steadiness, with petrol retailing at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel at a price of Rs 99.83 per litre.

Fuel prices vary from state to state and the different factors are charges such as VAT (value added tax), local tax, freight charges, and international rates of fuel excise duty, among others. The last hike in fuel prices was witnessed on April 6 when an uptick of roughly 80 paise per litre cemented the fuel prices we see today. The prices have stayed put for an entire month now.

Here is a list of fuel prices across India on May 7, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 104.77 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.83 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel: Rs 105.49 per litre

Bhubaneshwar

Petrol: Rs 112.39 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.14 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 118 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.40 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.64 per litre.

