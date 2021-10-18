Petrol, Diesel Price at All-time High in India. Know Latest Fuel Rate in your City

After witnessing a price hike for four consecutive days till Sunday, prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, October 18, remained unchanged across the country. Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum. Every day at 6 am, the revised prices are implemented. The rates levied by the oil marketing companies are the same for all parts of the country, but the fuel prices differ once the states or cities impose their value-added taxes, local and freight charges. These charges can vary from place to place; hence, we have different fuel prices.

As of October 18, petrol is being sold at Rs 105.84 per litre in the national capital, while the rate of diesel is Rs 94.57 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are Rs 105.84 per litre and Rs 94.57 per litre. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 103.01 per litre and Rs 98.92 per litre in Chennai, while the furl prices in Kolkata are Rs 106.43 per litre and Rs 97.68 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, one litre petrol is available at Rs 109.53 and one litre diesel at Rs 100.37 while in Hyderabad, petrol is available at Rs 110.09 per litre and diesel cost Rs. 103.08 for one litre.

The price of Brent Crude Oil impacts the fuel rates in the country and across the globe. Currently, one barrel of crude oil costs Rs 6,173.00.

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 111.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.52 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.57 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 103.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.92 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.68 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 114.45 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.78 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 110.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.18 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 109.53 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.37 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 101.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.27 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 102.83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.02 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 102.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.77 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 108.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.67 per litre

