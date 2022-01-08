Petrol, Diesel Price Below Rs 100 in Many Cities; Check Petrol Price Today in Your City

Fuel prices across the country remained steady on Saturday. Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel is retailing in the national capital at Rs 86.67 per litre. Fuel prices across major cities in the country were collectively revised on November 4 last year when the Central government reduced the excise duties levied on petrol and diesel. This decision brought down their retail rates from their record high prices. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers from record-high retail fuel prices. The centre also urged states to reduce Value-Added Tax (VAT) on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT reductions. On December 1, the Delhi government also decided to reduce the VAT on petrol prices to 19.40%, which brought down the price by Rs 8.56 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 109.98 and a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 94.14.In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67 and one litre of Diesel is priced at Rs 89.79. In Chennai, consumers of petrol will have to pay Rs 101.40 per litre while consumers of diesel will be paying Rs 91.43 per litre.

International crude oil prices settled lower on Friday after supply concerns from the civil unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya emerged, reports Reuters. Brent crude settled down 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.75 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $78.90 a barrel.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on January 8 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Places Across India

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

