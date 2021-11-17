Petrol, Diesel Price Drop: Fuel Rates Fall Sharply After Tax Cut; Check Price Here

>Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained stable for the 14th straight day on Wednesday, November 17. This came following a sharp drop in petrol prices as well as diesel rates in India when the Union government, on the eve of Diwali, announced excise duty cut. The price of the auto fuels was reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively across the country after this. States also rushed to take cue of the decision and reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on their part amid skyrocketing price of petrol and diesel in India, which had become a cause of worry for the common man.

Rajasthan on Tuesday night announced that it has implemented new petrol and diesel rates. With this, petrol price became cheaper by Rs 4 in the satte, while diesel price was cut by Rs 5. Rajasthan had earlier notified about the decision but the amounts were not revealed. “Unanimous decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 tonight," tweeted chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Advertisement

Rajasthan is the second Congress-ruled state to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. Earlier, Punjab had also done the same. Some Congress-ruled states, however, had not cut VAT and had demanded further reduction in central excise duty.

With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged on Wednesday. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Wednesday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Wednesday.

A litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67 on the day. The Delhi government has not announced any VAT cut. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagr Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Advertisement

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

>Here are the petrol price and diesel price across some Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the country:

Advertisement

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Advertisement

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

>Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Advertisement

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.