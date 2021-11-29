Petrol, Diesel Price Drop: Fuel Rates Remain Stable Today; See Price In Your City

On the eve of Diwali, the government had announced a cut on the excise duty on fuels. The move resulted in a sharp decrease in the petrol and diesel rates, across the country. And now, for the 27th consecutive day, the fuel rates remained unchanged on November 29, today. Notably, the Centre had cut the petrol rates by Rs. 5 and diesel rates by Rs. 10. Following the decision, the central government also urged the states to cut down the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuels. Several states, the majority ruled by NDA and their allies, announced a reduction in VAT which led to a further dip in fuel rates.

Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan paid heed to the Centre’s request and brought in the cut in the petrol rates. Petrol price in Punjab was roughly reduced by Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel dipped by Rs 19.61 a litre. This was the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cut. In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 103.97 while the rate of diesel is Rs 86.67 per litre. Followed by the financial capital, wherein a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98, and the diesel will cost Rs 94.14 per litre. As of November 29, petrol in Chennai and Kolkata is sold at Rs 101.40 and Rs 104.67 per litre, while the rate of diesel is Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.56 a litre.

Check out the fuel prices in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

According to Reuters, international crude oil prices rose on Monday, recouping some losses after Friday’s plunge of about $10 a barrel. Brent crude futures climbed $3.05, or 4.2 per cent, to $75.77 a barrel by 0014 GMT, after falling $9.50 on Friday.

