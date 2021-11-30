Petrol, Diesel Price Drop After 50% Tax Cut. Check Fuel Price Price Today in your City

>Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel price on November 30, Tuesday, remained unchanged across India. This was for the 27th consecutive day that petrol price and diesel price were kept stable , according to a notification by the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Fuel rates in India were slashed since the day of Diwali, when the central government announced excuse duty cut on petrol, diesel prices. Petrol price was cut by Rs 5, while diesel price was cut by Rs 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced. Following this, states, mostly ruled by the BJP or NDA, rushed to slash Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel, further reducing their price. The move came amid India witnessing record highs in auto fuel rates, leaving the common man in a soup.

With the Centre’s tax reduction, petrol price was cut to at Rs 103.97 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged today, that is, on Tuesday. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Tuesday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Tuesday. Petrol price in Raipur was at Rs 101.11 on the day

A litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67 on the day. The Delhi government has not yet announced any VAT cut, and is not likely to announce any. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies in India update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am local time.

As per a report by Reuters, global crude oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week’s plunge amid uncertainty over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 99 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $70.94 a barrel at 0105 GMT, adding to a 2.6 per cent rise on Monday. Brent crude futures climbed 82 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $74.26 a barrel, after gaining 1 per cent on Monday.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

