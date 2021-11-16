Petrol, Diesel Price Drops Below Rs 100 in Several Places; Know Rates in Your City

>Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday, November 16, remained stable. This was the 13th consecutive day that the prices of the auto fuels were not hiked, after a record run until the eve of Diwali. The Union government had on that day announced excise duty cut on petrol, diesel prices. After this, the price of petrol and the price of diesel came down by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Several states have followed the cue since then to reduce prices of the auto fuels. This move came amid the Centre receiving flak after petrol, diesel prices saw a record high, and went over Rs 100 in most places.
After the price reduction in petrol, the rate of auto fuel was cut to Rs 103.97 a litre in the national capital. The price remained same on November 14. Diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.
In Mumbai, the petrol price fell below Rs 110 after Centre’s excise duty cut. The petrol price retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre on November 14.
>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:
>Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
>Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
>Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
>Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
>Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
>Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
>Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
>Chandigarh
Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre
>Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
>Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
>Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
>Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
