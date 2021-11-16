Petrol, Diesel Price Drops Below Rs 100 in Several Places; Know Rates in Your City

>Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday, November 16, remained stable. This was the 13th consecutive day that the prices of the auto fuels were not hiked, after a record run until the eve of Diwali. The Union government had on that day announced excise duty cut on petrol, diesel prices. After this, the price of petrol and the price of diesel came down by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Several states have followed the cue since then to reduce prices of the auto fuels. This move came amid the Centre receiving flak after petrol, diesel prices saw a record high, and went over Rs 100 in most places.

After the price reduction in petrol, the rate of auto fuel was cut to Rs 103.97 a litre in the national capital. The price remained same on November 14. Diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, the petrol price fell below Rs 110 after Centre’s excise duty cut. The petrol price retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre on November 14.

UFC Fight Night Results: Top Featherweight Contender Max Holloway Edges Out Yair Rodriguez The petrol price remained unchanged in Kolkata too. A litre of petrol would cost you Rs 104.67 in Kolkata. A litre of diesel was available at Rs 89.79 per litre in the eastern city. In Chennai, petrol was retailing at Rs 101.40 on November 14. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre. The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagr Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT. Advertisement The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent after the excise duty cut by the Central government. The tax on diesel dropped to 40 per cent. Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am. Advertisement According to a report by Reuters, international crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise. Brent futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $81.96 a barrel, as of 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $80.78 a barrel.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

>Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.46 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

