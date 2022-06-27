Petrol, Diesel Price: Fuel Rates Announced Today, See Petrol Price in Delhi, Other Cities

On June 27, petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged. In the national capital, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 111.35 per litre, while one litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28.

The reduction in fuel prices came on May 22, when the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69, while diesel saw a change in the price by Rs 7.05 in the national capital. On May 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction in Excise Duty on fuel prices, which led to some respite from the soaring petrol and diesel prices.

In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol stands at Rs 106.03 per litre, while the retail price of diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Consumers of petrol in the capital city of Tamil Nadu will have to pay Rs 102.63 per litre, while consumers of diesel in Chennai will be paying Rs 94.24 per litre.

Advertisement

Fuel prices in the country are set by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a daily basis. The prices are based on the fuel’s benchmark average price over the previous 15 days in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. Apart from OMCs, the fuel price also varies from state to state and this happens because of several local factors. The cost of petrol and diesel in a state depends on freight charges and local taxes (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 27, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.