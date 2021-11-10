Petrol, Diesel Price: Fuel to be Cheaper as More States Announces VAT Cut. Know Rates

>Petrol, diesel price drop: Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day, on Wednesday, November 10, amid excise duty cut by the Centre and Value Added Tax (VAT) cut by more than 20 states. Last week, the Centre had cut excise duty on the fuels, reducing the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. After the price cut, petrol price has come down under Rs 100-per-litre mark in most part of the country. Several states, mostly ruled by the NDA and BJP had also joined to slash VAT on petrol and diesel, making them even cheaper. Now, Opposition-ruled states are joining them too, to cut VAT rates on the fuels.

Rajasthan was the latest Opposition-ruled states to join the train of those cutting VAT rates on petrol and diesel prices. On Tuesday, amid increasing pressure from the BJP, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government would also reduce petrol, diesel prices. However, he did not specify when this would happen, or how much tax was going to be slashed. “When all states have reduced the prices, we would also have to reduce it," he said at a public gathering. “Our government will also provide relief to people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in the state," Gehlot added.

Punjab was the first non-BJP ruled state to announce VAT cut. On Sunday, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement saying, “We are reducing the rate of petrol by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre from midnight." The new prices came into effect from Monday

