Petrol, Diesel Price Today Hiked for 6th Straight Day; Petrol at Rs 109.69 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trend on Monday, November 1. This was the sixth straight day that petrol, diesel prices were hiked after a brief pause on October 25 and 26. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 35 paise each, according to state-run Oil Marketing Companies, or OMCs. The fresh, relentless hikes have come as a cause of worry for the citizens of the country. The surge in petrol and diesel prices have already resulted in a surge in prices of most other commodities. This is because freight charges increase automatically with an increase in petrol and diesel rates.

In the national capital of Delhi, petrol prices went up to be sold at as much as Rs 109.69 per litre on this day. This was a hike of 35 paise as compared to Sunday, October 31. On the other hand, one litre of diesel in the city was retailing at Rs 98.42. This was a hike of 35 paise as well.

After the latest price revision on Monday, petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai stood at Rs 115.50 per litre. This has risen to a fresh high in the metropolitan city, going up by 35 paise. Meanwhile, the case was similar with diesel rates here. One litre of diesel costed Rs 106.62. This went up by as much as 39 paise, as per the price notification by the OMCs.

In the southern city of Chennai, one litre of petrol was priced at Rs 106.35 on Friday. Diesel could be brought at Rs 102.59 per litre.

In Kolkata, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 110.15. The price of this fuel was hiked by as much as 36 paise. Diesel in this eastern metro city was available at Rs 101.56 per litre. Diesel price went up by 36 paise in Kolkata on Monday. The price of this fuel had crossed the Rs 100 mark last Thursday.

In Ganganagar, a border town in Rajasthan, petrol was retailing at Rs 122.32 on Monday. This was among the highest petrol rates in the whole country. Diesel in this town was priced at Rs 113.31 on the day.

Like everyday, petrol and diesel rates on Friday were revised by oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum. The new rates were implemented at 6 am as usual. States and cities have different fuel prices, this is because of the value added taxes or VAT, local and freight charges, which vary from one place to another. The price of petrol and diesel also depends on rude oil prices across the global markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Crude oil prices across the world fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, a report by Reuters stated. Brent crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.52 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining 6 cents on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.20 a barrel, having risen 76 cents on Friday.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 115.50 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 109.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 106.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 110.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 114.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 113.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 106.61 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 106.53 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 112.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre

