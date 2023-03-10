Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Rates Of Fuels In Your City

India, like many countries around the world, heavily relies on fossil fuels to power its transportation sector. Petrol and diesel, the two most commonly used fuels in the nation, have remained at a stable price for the past 9 months. The rates of these fuels have become immune to exchange rate and supply and demand fluctuations owing to the price freeze put in place by Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The OMCs, who usually updated prices according to the latest market trends every morning at 6 am, have kept the rates stable to recover the losses incurred in the past few quarters.

This trend of unchanged prices continued on Wednesday as well. As of March 10, 2023, petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain high in most parts of the country. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, one had to pay Rs 102.73 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.33 for the same quantity of diesel.

Mumbai saw the highest prices with petrol priced at Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel here cost Rs Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol cost Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. The difference in prices across cities can be attributed to local taxes and transportation costs.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on March 10 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

These prices have a significant impact on the daily lives of consumers and businesses, and any changes in fuel prices can have a ripple effect on the overall economy.

