Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Rates Of Fuels In Your City

India, like many countries around the world, heavily relies on fossil fuels to power its transportation sector. Petrol and diesel, the two most commonly used fuels in the nation, have remained at a stable price for the past 9 months. The rates of these fuels have become immune to exchange rate and supply and demand fluctuations owing to the price freeze put in place by Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The OMCs, who usually updated prices according to the latest market trends every morning at 6 am, have kept the rates stable to recover the losses incurred in the past few quarters.
This trend of unchanged prices continued on Wednesday as well. As of March 10, 2023, petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain high in most parts of the country. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, one had to pay Rs 102.73 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.33 for the same quantity of diesel.
Mumbai saw the highest prices with petrol priced at Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel here cost Rs Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol cost Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. The difference in prices across cities can be attributed to local taxes and transportation costs.
Find fuel rates in different cities in India on March 10 here:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
These prices have a significant impact on the daily lives of consumers and businesses, and any changes in fuel prices can have a ripple effect on the overall economy.
