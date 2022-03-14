Petrol, Diesel Price: Fresh Rates Announced Today; Know How Much you Have to Pay

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel rates remained unchanged across metro cities on Monday, March 14, 2022. Petrol prices in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore will remain constant today. The prices have remained static for over four months despite international crude oil prices having risen to more than $100 a barrel as major crude producers pledged to plug the supply gap from the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, now there are speculations that fuel prices may see a substantial hike. There are chances that OMCs may increase city-wise prices soon.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre.

Meanwhile, Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre. The price of petrol in Chennai has remained steady today at Rs 101.40 per litre, while the price of diesel has remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

In Delhi, fuel is relatively cheaper than the rest of the metros because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

Earlier, at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided that the VAT on petrol will be reduced from the present 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre, officials said.

Earlier, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices.

The Centre had on the eve of Diwali, announced an excise duty cut on fuels resulting in a sharp decrease in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The government had cut the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10. Following this decision, several states, mostly ruled by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan also followed the cue to announce the biggest reduction in petrol prices. Petrol price in Punjab was further reduced by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cut, according to price lists shared by state-owned fuel retailers. VAT on petrol price was cut by Rs 11.02 while that in diesel was cut by Rs 6.77 in the state. In Ladakh, diesel saw the most reduction as rates have come down by Rs 9.52 per litre. This is because of a cut in VAT on top of Rs 10 a litre fall in excise duty.

Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week’s decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 1.6 per cent, to $110.85 a barrel by 6:47 p.m. ET (2247 GMT). WTI crude futures fell $2.41, or 2.2 per cent, to $106.92 a barrel, reported Reuters.

