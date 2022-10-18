Petrol, Diesel Price on October 18: Check Fuel Rates Today In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Cities

Fuel prices remain unchanged across the country on Tuesday, October 18. The last nationwide revision to fuel prices took place on May 21 after the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The government data on fuel demand indicated that the Indian fuel demand fell to a 10-month low in September.

The imposition of additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel has been delayed by the Centre and is now slated to come into effect from November 1.

In the national capital, the price of petrol and diesel per litre is Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel retailed at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 102.74 and diesel costs Rs 94.33 whereas in Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively. These retail prices are decided by the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) depending on various factors.

Advertisement

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on October 18:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Fuel prices are revised daily by public sector OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in accordance with international benchmark pricing and foreign exchange rates. The updated pricing goes into effect at 6 a.m every day. Retail prices for petrol and diesel vary from state to state owing to multiple factors such as local taxes such as VAT or freight charges.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here