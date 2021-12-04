Petrol, Diesel Price: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100 After VAT Cut; See Fuel Rates

>Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price across India remained unchanged for one month on Saturday, December 4, but became drastically cheaper in Delhi after the Arvind Kejriwal government slashed taxes on the auto fuels. Petrol price in Delhi came down to below Rs 100 after the state government slashed the Value Added Tax, or VAT, from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent. As a result, the price of petrol in Delhi today stood at Rs 95.41. There was no price change since two days in the national capital after the Delhi government announced VAT cut. “I hope this step will bring huge relief to the people of Delhi from inflation," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted announcing the decision.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unchanged for one full month after the Centre announced excise duty cut on November 3. The move came into effect from November 4 amid record high fuel prices that drew flak for the Centre. Delhi is the third Opposition-ruled state after Punjab and Chhattisgarh to announce VAT cut on their part. The other states who took cue from the Centre and slashed VAT rates are mostly BJP or NDA-ruled.

Advertisement

With the Centre’s tax reduction and state’s VAT cut, petrol price was cut to at Rs 95.41 in the national capital of Delhi and remained unchanged today. Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 109.98 per litre on the day, the highest among the metropolitan city. In Kolkata, price of one litre of petrol on Saturday stood at Rs 104.67. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 101.40 for one litre on Saturday. Petrol price in Ahmedabad was at Rs 95.13 on the day.

A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67 on the day. Diesel price in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 for one litre after the price cut, and was unchanged too. The price of one litre of diesel was fixed at Rs 89.79 in Kolkata. In Chennai, diesel price stood at Rs 91.43 per litre while a litre of diesel would cost Rs 90.87 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Advertisement

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state based on factors like international crude oil prices, VAT and freight charges. The oil marketing companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 am.

Advertisement

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in the country:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Advertisement

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Advertisement

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.